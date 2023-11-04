Western Carolina snaps 2-game skid to keep Wofford winless

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Cole Gonzales passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns, Richard McCollum made a go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 8:10 remaining and Western Carolina beat winless Wofford 28-25 on Saturday.

The WCU defense forced a turnover on downs on Wofford’s final possession of the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Gonzales finished 19 for 31, including second-quarter touchdown passes of 15 yards to Calvin Jones and 23 yards to Censere Lee for an 18-15 lead at halftime. Gonzales also had 61 yards rushing.

Branson Adams added 51 yards on the ground with a touchdown for WCU (6-3, 4-2 Southern Conference). Camury Reid had a team-high 65 yards rushing.

Ryan Ingram led Wofford (0-9, 0-6) with 26 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Corriston threw for 148 yards and a score.

Western Carolina returns home for its final regular-season home game against mountain-rival ETSU. Last year, WCU secured the victory on McCollum’s walk-off field goal.

