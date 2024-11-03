Pierce Holley throws 5 TD passes as Eastern Illinois earns 45-38 win over Western Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Pierce Holley threw for five touchdowns and Eastern Illinois picked up its second win of the season, topping long-time rival Western Illinois 45-38 on Saturday.

Holley's first TD pass came with just two seconds left in the first half, connecting with Alex Ginnever from 13-yards out to tie the game at 17-17 at the break. Holley came out firing in the second half, connecting with MJ Flowers for a 64-yard score two minutes into the third quarter and following it with a 6-yard score to Cooper Willman.

Flowers pulled in an 18-yard pass for his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter and Ginnever pulled in his second, this one from 10-yards out to make it 45-31 with seven minutes left.

Holley completed 19 of 27 passes for 338 yards without an interception for the Panthers (2-7, 1-4 Ohio Valley). Flowers carried 27 times for 194 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 86 yards and two scores. Ginnever finished with six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathan Lamb threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth to lead the Leathernecks (3-6, 2-3).

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football