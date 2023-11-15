SportsCollegeCollege Football

Brown delivers 2TDs for Northern Illinois in a shut-out win over Western Michigan

By The Associated Press

DEKALB, Ill. — Antario Brown ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois kept its post-season aspirations alive with a commanding 24-0 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) last shut out an opponent on Oct. 26, 2019 when they beat Akron 49-0. Northern Illinois will get a chance to become bowl eligible when it closes its regular season at Kent State (1-9, 0-6) on Nov. 25.

Western Michigan's loss eliminates the Broncos (4-7, 3-4) from bowl eligibility.

Brown ran for a 1-yard score in the first quarter to end a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:21. It didn't take him nearly as long to get his second score when after a punt he ran for a 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive with 7:03 before halftime.

In the third, Dane Pardridge returned a 33-yard punt 55 yards for a score to make it a three touchdown advantage. Kanon Woodill closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with 11:35 remaining.

Hayden Wolff threw for 182 yards for Western Michigan.

The Broncos hadn't been shutout since Buffalo beat them 33-0 on Oct. 12, 2013 in Buffalo, New York.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME