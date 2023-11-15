Brown delivers 2TDs for Northern Illinois in a shut-out win over Western Michigan

DEKALB, Ill. — Antario Brown ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois kept its post-season aspirations alive with a commanding 24-0 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) last shut out an opponent on Oct. 26, 2019 when they beat Akron 49-0. Northern Illinois will get a chance to become bowl eligible when it closes its regular season at Kent State (1-9, 0-6) on Nov. 25.

Western Michigan's loss eliminates the Broncos (4-7, 3-4) from bowl eligibility.

Brown ran for a 1-yard score in the first quarter to end a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:21. It didn't take him nearly as long to get his second score when after a punt he ran for a 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive with 7:03 before halftime.

In the third, Dane Pardridge returned a 33-yard punt 55 yards for a score to make it a three touchdown advantage. Kanon Woodill closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with 11:35 remaining.

Hayden Wolff threw for 182 yards for Western Michigan.

The Broncos hadn't been shutout since Buffalo beat them 33-0 on Oct. 12, 2013 in Buffalo, New York.

___

