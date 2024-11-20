SportsCollegeCollege Football

Central Michigan ends 5-game losing streak, beats rival Western Michigan 16-14

By The Associated Press

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — B.J. Harris ran for a touchdown and Tristan Mattson kicked three field goals and Central Michigan defeated rival Western Michigan 16-14 on Thursday night to capture the Victory Cannon Trophy.

The injury-plagued Chippewas (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American Conference) ended a five-game losing streak this season and a six-game home losing streak to the Broncos (5-6, 4-3).

Central Michigan held the Broncos to 10 first downs, 2-of-12 success on third downs and 184 yards while controlling the ball for over 36 minutes.

Fourth-string quarterback Jadyn Glasser hit Solomon Davis for 55 yards to set up a 6-yard scoring run by Harris for a 7-0 in the first quarter.

That 70-yard drive took three plays but an 11-play, 74-yard drive in the second quarter led to a late 36-yard field goal. Then the Broncos gave up the ball on downs and Mattson hit from 47-yards as time expired.

Central Michigan started the second half with the ball but in his second start Glaser was picked by Tate Hallock, who went 78 yards for a touchdown. Glaser responded with a 17-play drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes and ended with a 30-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Western Michigan got that back with a 14-play, 7 1/2-minute drive ended by Jalen Buckley's 1-yard run. The Broncos overcame three sacks and converted a fourth-and-10 after not having an offensive snap in the third quarter,

Both teams then had a three-and-out before the Chippewas ran out the last 3:38 after having a punt return for a touchdown nullified by a penalty.

Glasser was 8 of 17 for 140 yards and Marion Lukes ran for 93 yards.

