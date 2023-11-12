SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wickersham leads Richmond to critical CAA win 38-24 over Elon

By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Wickersham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Richmond to a 38-24 win over Elon on Saturday in a battle of Coastal Athletic Conference contenders.

The Phoenix (5-5) and Spiders (7-3) were among the five teams that entered the day with 5-1 records in conference play. Richmond is tied at the top with Delaware (8-2), Albany (8-3) and Villanova (8-2).

Delaware plays Villanova next weekend as the regular season comes to an end. Richmond faces Williams and Mary (6-4) and Albany plays Monmouth (4-6).

Wickersham had touchdown passes of 9 yards to Connor Deveney and 12 yards to Savon Smith in a 21-point second quarter that made it 28-7 at the half.

Smith scored on a 1-yard plunge between the touchdown passes before icing the game with a 5-yard scoring run that made it 38-17 with 2:26 to play.

Wickersham finished 20-of-27 passing for 169 yards with an interception and kept the ball 13 times for 130 yards. Smith, who ran for 70 yards and had four catches for 21, also had a 16-yard completion to Wickersham.

Matthew Downing was 19 of 33 for 281 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Elon. Jordan Bonner had 122 yards on six receptions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME