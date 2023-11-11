Will Howard sets K-State TD pass record, Wildcats dominate Baylor 59-25 to remain unbeaten at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Howard became the all-time leader in touchdown passes in Kansas State history, leading the Wildcats past Baylor 59-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Howard was 19-of-29 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He moved past Josh Freeman with 45 career touchdown passes. It was Howard's fifth game this season with at least three TD passes, tying Freeman for the school record.

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) has scored at least 40 points in all six home games (6-0) this season.

Blake Shapen was was 22-of-45 for 253 yards and four touchdowns for Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12).

K-State extended its 35-13 halftime lead early in the third quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Chris Tennant.

Shapen hit Drake Dabney for a 63-yard touchdown. After a pair of laterals, Shapen found Dabney, who eluded the K-State defense. The Wildcats responded with a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, capped by Treshaun Ward's 4-yard run.

Keenan Garber then picked off Shapen and returned it 45 yards for a pick-6.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Avery Johnson hit Garrett Oakley and Shapen hit Monaray Baldwin for K-State's final touchdowns.

K-State took the opening kickoff and scored on a 19-yard screen pass from Howard to DJ Giddens, capping a 12-play, 81-yard drive. But Baylor responded immediately with a five-play, 72-yard drive to tie it. Shapen found Dawson Pendergrass for a 13-yard touchdown.

Howard found Ben Sinnott in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown as the Wildcats regained the lead, 14-7.

Desmond Purnell scored a defensive touchdown to extend the lead to 21-7. Cody Stufflebean hit Shapen from behind, forcing a fumble that Purnell picked up and ran 15 yards untouched into the end zone.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is tackled by Kansas State defensive tackle Jevon Banks (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Howard then plunged in from the 1-yard line on fourth down early in the second quarter to add to the lead. Things only got worse for Baylor. Palmer Williams fumbled the snap on a punt and was tackled at the 2. Howard then found Christian Moore on a 2-yard pass for a 35-7 lead with 13:07 left in the half. Howard's third TD pass of the game gave him the career mark.

After Josh Cameron's 70-yard punt return set up Baylor at the K-State 16, Shapen hit Pendergrass on a 1-yard TD pass. The 2-point conversion failed.

UP NEXT:

Baylor: The Bears hit the road for the final time this season with a game at TCU.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will face in-state rival Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.