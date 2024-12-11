SportsCollegeCollege Football

Michigan CB Will Johnson declares for draft, joining DT Mason Graham as likely 1st-round selections

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, right, tries to run past Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has joined defensive tackle Mason Graham in the NFL draft.

Johnson declared for the draft on Wednesday, one day after Graham decided he would also skip his senior season with the Wolverines.

Both preseason All-America players are expected to be first-round picks.

Johnson was limited to six games this year due to an injury. He had two interceptions, returning them both for touchdowns to set a school record with three scores off interceptions. Johnson picked off nine passes in three seasons.

Graham played in all 12 games this season, finishing with 3 1/2 sacks and seven tackles for losses. He had 18 tackles for losses, including nine sacks, in his three-year career.

Michigan (7-5) will play No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

