Willcox helps Brown win opener, 29-25 over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Jake Willcox tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Dillon Golden with 13 seconds remaining and Brown rallied last to beat Bryant 29-25 on Saturday in the Bears' season opener.

Ryan Clark ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 63 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs (1-2) a 25-22 lead. Willcox needed just six plays and 43 seconds to march Brown 76 yards for the winning score.

Willcox completed 36 of 49 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears. Wes Rockett caught eight passes for 121 yards and two scores.

Stockton Owen scored on a 2-yard run with 23 seconds left in the first quarter to give Brown the lead.

Willcox had a 3-yard scoring toss to Rockett, but Austin Alley's point-after kick was blocked and the Bears led 13-0. Ethan Gettman and Alley traded field goals, but Zevi Eckhaus passed to Jalen Powell for a 6-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left to pull Bryant within 16-10 at halftime.

Eckhaus gave the Bulldogs a 17-16 lead at the 5:57 mark of the third quarter when he fired a 38-yard scoring strike to Matthew Prochaska.

Brown regained the lead 7 seconds into the final quarter when Willcox took advantage of an Eckhaus interception to toss a 12-yard touchdown to Rockett on the first play following the pick. The two-point conversion failed and the Bears led 22-17.

Eckhaus finished with 262 yards on 20-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Prochaska had six receptions for 112 yards, while Powell hauled in seven passes for 91 yards.