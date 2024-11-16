Big-play touchdowns by Jenkins and Imoh lead William & Mary to 22-12 win over Bryant

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Carson Jenkins returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown, Malachi Imoh had a 62-yard touchdown run and William & Mary defeated Bryant 22-12 on Saturday.

The Tribe took an early 8-0 lead on Darius Wilson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Akuchie plus a two-point conversion.

Jenkins' electric punt return made it 15-0.

Bryant rallied on a Jarrett Guest touchdown pass and two field goals by Bryce Soli and was within 15-12 heading to the fourth quarter.

Imoh then ripped off his 62-yard run for the 10-point lead.

Bronson Yoder had 146 yards rushing, Imoh added 98 yards and the Tribe had a total of 244 yards on the ground. Wilson threw for 97 yards.

Guest had 263 passing yards and Landon Ruggieri caught 9 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

William & Mary (7-4, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association) won despite being outgained by 62 yards, with 10 fewer first downs and one more turnover than the Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7).

