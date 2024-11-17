Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

MADISON, Wis. — Phil Longo has been fired as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator one day after the Badgers fell 16-13 to No. 1 Oregon for their third straight loss.

“This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said Sunday in a statement released by the university. “After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil’s commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us, and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success.”

The move comes after a slide that has dropped Wisconsin's record to .500 and has put the Badgers' streak of 22 consecutive winning seasons in jeopardy. Boise State is the only Football Bowl Subdivision program with a longer active streak of seasons finishing above .500.

Longo came to Wisconsin after a successful four-year stint as North Carolina’s offensive coordinator working with current NFL quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He also had been Mississippi's offensive coordinator from 2017-18.

Longo's arrival at Wisconsin before the 2023 season garnered plenty of attention because his background operating Air Raid-style offenses was unusual for a program known primarily for running the ball.

Wisconsin’s offenses have been unable to match the success Longo had at his previous stops.

Last year, Wisconsin went 7-6 and compiled 23.5 points per game for its lowest scoring average since 2004. The Badgers also threw the ball on 50.8% of their snaps last year, the first time they had attempted more passes than runs since at least 1946.

Wisconsin has run the ball 55.2% of the time this season but hasn’t been much more successful. The Badgers (5-5) have scored 23.9 points per game and have totaled just 36 points during their current three-game skid.

The Badgers are ranked 91st among all FBS teams in yards per game (363.1) and are tied for 97th in points per game.

The offense let Wisconsin down again Saturday when the Badgers had a chance to produce the first signature win of Fickell’s tenure. Oregon outscored Wisconsin 10-0 in the fourth quarter as the Badgers had no first downs and one turnover on their last four series.

Injuries played a role in Longo’s lack of success.

Last year, starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai missed 3 ½ games with a broken hand. This year, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the opening series of a Sept. 14 loss to Alabama, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

Braedyn Locke, who has stepped in at quarterback after each of those injuries, has completed just 53.1% of his career passes. Locke has thrown nine interceptions and nine touchdown passes this season.

Wisconsin must win one of its next two games to become bowl eligible for a 23rd season, extending the third-longest active streak among Power Four teams.

The Badgers visit Nebraska on Saturday before closing the regular season Nov. 29 by hosting Minnesota.