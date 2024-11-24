Huskers end Badgers' mastery over them, qualify to play in 1st bowl since 2016 with a 44-25 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. — Dylan Raiola threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, Dante Dowdell ran for three scores, and Nebraska beat Wisconsin 44-25 on Saturday to become eligible for a bowl for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) stopped a four-game losing streak and beat the Badgers for the first time in 11 meetings. The Cornhuskers sprinted to the Wisconsin sideline as time ran out to claim the Freedom Trophy as students poured out of the stands onto the field to celebrate.

The victory was the Cornhuskers' first in nine tries under second-year coach Matt Rhule when playing for bowl eligibility.

The Huskers came into the season with the longest bowl drought among power-conference teams and the program's longest since 1955-61.

“The cloud that kind of hangs over everything, it's gone,” said Rhule, who envisions bigger and better things for the Huskers. “This will be the last time we ever celebrate six wins.”

Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) dropped its fourth straight game a week after it lost 16-13 to No. 1 Oregon, the Ducks' lowest point total of the season.

“We played really well against the No. 1 team in the country and then we come out today — and I'm not saying Nebraska is not a good program, but they're not No. 1 in the country — and we gave up three times the points to Nebraska," Badgers defensive lineman Ben Barten said. "This is on our defense today.”

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson, right, carries the ball against Wisconsin's Austin Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson went over 100 yards for the first time in his 27 career games, finishing with 113 on 16 carries.

The Huskers, who last year squandered an early 14-0 lead at Wisconsin and lost 24-17, came away with points on six straight possessions before Raiola kneeled a couple times as the clock was running down at the end.

"I remember that feeling after going up 14-0 and not finishing that game," Johnson said. “Finishing has been an emphasis in the offseason, and that's what we did tonight."

Chants of “Go Big Red!” began echoing through Memorial Stadium late in the fourth quarter after Dowdell dived over the pile for his final touchdown, which gave Nebraska its most points in a game since 2021.

Wisconsin's Nyzier Fourqurean (3) and Christian Alliegro (28) tackle Nebraska's Luke Lindenmeyer (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

Raiola completed 28 of 38 passes, with eight going for at least 15 yards. His 5-yard TD pass to Jahmal Banks late in the second quarter helped the Huskers to a 24-10 halftime lead.

Braedyn Locke was 20 of 30 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. His fourth-quarter interception extended his streak of getting picked off at least once to eight games.

The loss came at the end of a tumultuous week for the Badgers. Coach Luke Fickell fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo on Sunday and held a contentious news conference two days later where he declined to say who would be the play-caller going forward. Tight ends coach Nate Letton called the plays against Nebraska, the Big Ten Network reported.

Wisconsin also was short-handed on both sides of the ball. Will Pauling, who leads the team in receptions, and safety Hunter Wohler, the top tackler, were held out with injuries.

“I don't have any excuses,” Fickel said. “We didn't play complementary football the way we have to on the road. It snowballed. We played really, really poor, especially tackling in the second half. We've got to challenge ourselves, look real deep in a short week and find out who's with us and who's willling to lay it all out on the line for these seniors coming up.”

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers will have to beat Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe to avoid their first losing record since 2001 and an end to their 22-year bowl streak.

Nebraska: Dana Holgorsen, in his second game as offensive coordinator, effectively mixed the run and pass to keep the Badgers off-balance, and he got the Huskers' best playmakers more involved.

Up next

Wisconsin: hosts Minnesota on Friday.

Nebraska: at Iowa on Friday night.