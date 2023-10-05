Wisconsin seeks to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play as it hosts Rutgers

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Line: Wisconsin by 13 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 4-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wisconsin is attempting to remain the lone Big Ten West Division team that’s unbeaten in conference play heading into the Badgers’ showdown with Iowa next week. Rutgers is seeking its first 5-1 start since 2014, its inaugural Big Ten season. The Scarlet Knights have won as many as five games just once – a 5-8 finish in 2021 – over the last eight seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai vs. Rutgers pass defense. Mordecai has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdown passes (2), but has completed 66.4% of his attempts while leading an offense that has scored at least 35 points in each of its three wins. Mordecai also has showcased his versatility. He has rushed for a pair of touchdowns in each of Wisconsin’s last two games, and he even caught a touchdown pass in a Sept. 22 victory at Purdue. Rutgers ranks 15th among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in pass efficiency defense and has allowed only four touchdown passes.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai has rushed for 471 yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries. The only Big Ten players with more yards rushing this season are Minnesota’s Darius Taylor and Michigan State’s Nick Carter.

Wisconsin: CB Ricardo Hallman picked off two passes in Wisconsin’s 38-17 triumph at Purdue and has three interceptions this season, putting him in a four-way tie for the Big Ten lead.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) celebrates a sack against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Wisconsin has outscored Rutgers 168-30 in their four previous matchups. The last time these two teams faced each other, Wisconsin won 52-3 at Rutgers in 2021. … Rutgers has allowed only two sacks, which matches Iowa State, Marshall and Toledo for the lowest total of any FBS team. … Rutgers has scored first in each of its five games this season. … Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler has 7.5 solo tackles per game to lead all Power Five players. … Wisconsin DE James Thompson Jr. has three sacks over his last three games. … Wisconsin had last week off, while Rutgers is coming off a 52-3 victory over Football Championship Subdivision program Wagner. … Wisconsin has 3.5 touchdown runs per game to lead all Power Five teams. Rutgers isn’t far behind, with 3 per game. … Rutgers has committed just three turnovers;. Wisconsin has forced nine takeaways over its last two games. … Wisconsin is seeking its 400th all-time Big Ten victory. Only Ohio State and Michigan have more. … Wisconsin K Nathanial Vakos is 7 of 7 on field-goal attempts.