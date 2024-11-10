SportsCollegeCollege Football

Ryan Ingram's TD in the third gave Wofford a 9-point advantage before the Terriers held off Furman

By The Associated Press

GREENVIEW, S.C. — Ryan Ingram ran for 120 yards and his 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Wofford a nine-point advantage before the Terriers held off Furman 19-13 on Saturday.

Wofford (5-5, 3-4 Southern Conference) had a season-high 385 yards of total offense, and the defense came up with 13 tackles for loss as Furman (2-7, 1-4) was limited to 55 yards rushing.

Devery Cagle gave Wofford its first lead at 10-7 on a 29-yard field goal with 1:06 left before halftime, but Furman answered with a 60-yard scoring drive ending in a 39-yard field goal to tie it.

Cagle made another field goal, this time from 38-yards out, on the first possession of the third quarter.

Ian Williams capped the scoring with a 41-yard field goal with 13:36 left in the fourth. Wofford punted on its next three drive and Furman went punt, punt and turnover on downs with 18 seconds left at its 27-yard line.

Kyle Watkins had 106 yards receiving for Wofford.

Carson Jones threw for 229 yards for the Paladins.

It was the 98th meeting between the two teams in a series that began in 1889 – the first college football game played in South Carolina. Wofford has won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 2017.

