Colorado State uses fast start to beat Wyoming 24-10, remain unbeaten in Mountain West

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Avery Morrow had a touchdown run in the first quarter, wide receiver Dane Olson followed with a touchdown pass to quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, and Colorado State used a fast start to remain unbeaten in the Mountain West Conference with a 24-10 victory over Wyoming on Friday night.

Morrow staked Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) to a 7-0 lead when he capped a game-opening 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. The Rams led 14-0 after the first quarter when Olson and Fowler-Nicolosi teamed up for a 6-yard score on a trick play with 28 seconds left.

John Hoyland had a 49-yard field goal to get Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Jordan Noyes kicked a 33-yarder to put Colorado State up 17-3 at halftime.

Fowler-Nicolosi connected with Tommy Maher for a 53-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for the Rams' only score after intermission. Kaden Anderson's 1-yard scoring run for the Cowboys came with 8:42 left in the third quarter. It was the final score of the game.

Fowler-Nicolosi completed 14 of 17 passes for 192 yards for Colorado State. Justin Marshall carried 16 times for 104 yards. Morrow added 84 yards on 13 rushes.

Anderson finished with 120 yards on 13-for-30 passing for Wyoming.