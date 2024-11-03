SportsCollegeCollege Football

Zach Calzada's 5 total touchdowns lead Incarnate Word in 45-20 rout of Houston Christian

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Incarnate Word to a 45-20 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Three of Calzada's TD passes went to Roy Alexander.

Houston Christian took the opening kickoff and drove for a 37-yard field goal by Dillon Fedor. After that it was all UIW as the Cardinals rolled up 573 yards and 31 first downs.

UIW (FCS No. 10, 7-2, 4-0 Southland Conference) got touchdowns on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. The string started with a 26-yard pass from Calzada to Alexander, and was followed by Calzada's 2-yard run, his 9-yard pass to Alexander and Jalen Walthall's 50-yard reception for a 38-6 lead. Walthall celebrated his touchdown by doing a handstand in the end zone.

Later in the third, Alexander caught a short TD pass from Calzada that made it 45-6.

In the fourth quarter the Huskies scored on a 16-yard run by Jesse Valenzuela and a 32-yard pass from Cutter Stewart to AJ Wilson.

Calzada finished with 306 yards on 29-of-44 passing and Dekalon Taylor ran for 128 yards with a touchdown. Alexander led a group of 10 receivers with seven catches for 89 yards.

Wilson had 3 catches for 111 yards for the Huskies (3-6, 1-3).

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME