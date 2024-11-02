Jean Meija scored two goals to lead sixth-seeded Farmingdale State over third-seeded host U.S Merchant Marine Academy, 4-1, in the first round of the men’s soccer Skyline playoffs on Saturday. Olvin Yanes and Daniel Rivas both scored a goal for the Rams (9-8-3). Anthony Bileddo had two assists. Rocco Dispinseri made six saves. Derek Vanasse scored a goal for USMMA (9-6-3). The Rams will face No.2, and defending champion, Manhattanville University in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Men's soccer

St. John’s 2, Georgetown 0: Nigel Griffith scored two goals to lead St. John’s (7-5-5) over visiting Georgetown in the Big East. Julian Jakopovic and Boadi Augustine both had an assist. The Red Storm earned the co- Big East title with Providence and acquired the third seed. St. John’s will face Seton Hall in the Big East quarterfinals on Saturday.

Women's soccer

Adelphi 2, Southern New Hampshire University 1: Madison Apicella scored the game-deciding goal with two minutes remaining on an assist from Carly Issing. Apicella also scored in the first half. Kayleigh Goodrich dished out an assist. Peyton DeRouen made six saves for the Panthers.

Women's volleyball

Hofstra 3, William & Mary 0: Izadora Stedile led the offense with 10 kills to lead Hofstra (15-8) in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over host William & Mary. Beatriz Braga had nine kills and two blocks. Constanza Perez Sain had nine kills, four aces, and six digs. Iyanna Garvin had eight kills and three blocks. Chiara Cucco had a match-high 14 digs.

LIU 3, Mercyhurst 1: Camelia Melendez had 18 kills, five aces, and six digs to lead LIU (11-15) over host Mercyhurst. Melendez led the Sharks in both kills and aces. Selina Koç had 34 assists and 13 digs. Alasha Colon had 25 digs and six assists.

Field hockey

Adelphi 5, Saint Michael’s College 0: Five different players scored for Adelphi (9-9) to lead the Panthers in a win against visiting Saint Michael’s College. Lana Mignon De Wet led the charge with a goal and an assist. Kelly Johnson scored the first goal in the first four minutes in the game. Jillian Riche, Caroline Beakes and Ali Nagy each scored for the Panthers. Tayla Szmak, Justina Cavallaro, Allison Gregory combined for eight saves.