Connor's 4 RBI carry Cal State Fullerton past San Jose State, 9-5 in Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. — Caden Connor drove in four runs and Cal State Fullerton outlasted San Jose State, 9-5 in an elimination game at the Stanford Regional on Saturday.

The Titans (32-23) advance to face the loser of Saturday's late game between top-seeded Stanford and second-seeded Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday.

Brendan Bobo singled in the first inning to drive home Nate Nankil to get Cal State Fullerton on the board. Jack Haley laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Moises Guzman, then scored on a double by Connor to make it 3-1 after two innings. Maddox Latta hit a solo home run in the third and Connor ripped a three-run homer in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

San Jose State got all of its scoring on five solo home runs — by Dalton Bowling, Jack Colette, Robert Hamchuck and two by Charles McAdoo.

Evan Yates (3-2) worked 6 ⅓ innings, scattering seven hits and striking out five to earn the victory. Seth Tomczak worked the final 2 ⅓ innings.

Jack White (6-3) was tagged for six runs on seven hits over his 3 ⅓ innings for San Jose State (31-27).