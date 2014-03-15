Could ACC Tournament move to Barclays Center?

Tobacco Road may lead to Barclays Center.

Negotiations to bring the Atlantic Coast Conference postseason basketball tournament to the Brooklyn arena are all but completed, multiple college athletics sources confirmed.

Sports Illustrated first reported the multi-year deal that could begin as early as 2017.

The Atlantic-10 Conference has a deal to hold its postseason tourney at Barclays through 2017, but it's possible that event could move to an earlier date or even shift venues for future considerations from the ACC.

Barclays Center developers have a deal to renovate Nassau Coliseum, which is scheduled to be completed by 2016.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The ACC Tournament would go head-to-head with the Big East, whose deal with Madison Square Garden through 2026 is secure, according to multiple industry sources. With former Big East members Syracuse, Pitt, Louisville, Notre Dame and Boston College plus national powers Duke and North Carolina, the ACC tourney would have major drawing power.