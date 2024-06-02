SportsCollege

Widder's grand slam highlights wild 17-11 win for Evansville over VCU at Greenville Regional

By The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Brent Widder's grand slam was one of four home runs for Evansville and the Purple Aces reached the championship round of the Greenville Regional with a wild 17-11 victory over VCU on Saturday night.

Evansville (37-21) needs one win to claim the regional championship.

VCU (38-22) will play an elimination game against regional host East Carolina on Sunday and Evansville will play the winner later in the day. If Evansville were to lose, there would be a deciding game on Monday.

The Purple Aces led 13-0 through their half of the fifth inning, thanks in large part to a seven-run fifth that included Widder's grand slam and a two-run homer from Cal McGinnis.

However, VCU got a two-run home run from Casey Kleinman and a solo shot from Chris McHugh in the bottom of the fifth, igniting a three-inning rally that would eventually put the tying run on deck in the seventh inning.

The Rams trailed 15-5 when they came to bat in the seventh, then they loaded the bases with two outs. Eli Weisner scored on a third-strike wild pitch and the bases remained loaded for William Bean, who belted a grand slam.

Now trailing 15-10, VCU loaded the bases again, but Weisner grounded out to end the inning.

Kip Fougerousse, who went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs, homered to center field for two runs in the eighth for a 17-10 Evansville lead.

VCU had two runners on in the eighth, but Nic Ericsson grounded into a double play. The ninth inning also ended on a double play, although Brandon Eike had earlier driven in a run with a single.

Eike went 5 for 6, Kleinman was 4 for 6 with three RBIs, and Bean drove in four runs for VCU.

There were seven home runs in the game.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME