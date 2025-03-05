George Mason breaks 42-year-old Division I record with 23-run inning in win over Holy Cross

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason broke a 42-year-old NCAA Division I record by scoring 23 runs in an inning.

The Patriots' offensive outburst came in the second inning of a 26-6 home win over Holy Cross on Tuesday. The previous Division I record for runs in an inning was 21, set by Penn in 1983 and matched by Wichita State in 1984 and Valparaiso in 2010.

George Mason sent 28 batters to the plate in the historic inning. Holy Cross got the first batter of the inning out before the next 19 reached base. The Patriots had 11 hits, eight walks and five hit batsmen in the inning. Freshman catcher Andrew Raymond doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored three runs.

Holy Cross used five pitchers in the inning. Two of them failed to record an out.