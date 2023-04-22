Hofstra's Aaron Estrada transferring to Alabama

After two seasons of lighting up Long Island with his spectacular play for Hofstra, guard Aaron Estrada is on the move. And it isn’t a transition to professional basketball.

The 6-foot Estrada announced on Saturday that he is transferring to the University of Alabama in a post on social media. He makes the move after two superlative seasons with the Pride, each of which ended with him anointed the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.

This past season, Estrada helped Hofstra to a 25-10 mark, the CAA regular season championship and the second round of the National Invitation Tournament. Estrada averaged a team-high 20.2 points on 47.8% shooting including 36.8% on three-point attempts in 37.2 minutes per game. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Estrada also had heavy interest from Kansas State, Cincinnati and Florida State. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.

After Hofstra lost a CAA Tournament semifinal last month in Washington, D.C., Estrada was asked about the possibility of playing professionally next season. “It’s something I have to consider,” he told Newsday. “I have to consider all my options to figure out what’s best.”

Alabama, which went 31-6 and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, has had four players declare for the NBA Draft and several others have transferred or put their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Estrada, considered one of the better guards in the portal, should play a major role on coach Nate Oats’ team.

This is the third time that Estrada has transferred colleges and second time he’s made a move to a power conference program.

The New Jersey product started at Saint Peter’s and was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year in 2020. He transferred to Oregon and spent one season with the Ducks, averaging 12.7 minutes in nine games, before coming to Hofstra.

Estrada earned his first CAA Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season after averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.