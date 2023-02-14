Aaron Estrada scores 22 points to power Hofstra past Drexel

The picture keeps getting better and better for Hofstra.

The Pride stayed on pace to lock up the top seeding for next month’s Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament with a big win on Monday night. And leading scorer Aaron Estrada was back in form and looking fully recovered from an illness that appeared to limit him for a little more than a week.

Estrada had 22 points on 10-for-24 shooting and had five assists and Hofstra rolled past Drexel for a 66-52 victory at the Mack Sports Complex. The Pride winning streak stands at eight games.

Darlinstone Dubar added 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Tyler Thomas finished with 11 points for Hofstra (20-8, 13-2). Amari Williams scored 13 for the Dragons (15-12, 9-6).

Hofstra remained in a first-place tie with Charleston but still holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its win Jan. 28 in South Carolina. Drexel was the Pride’s last regular season opponent with a record better than .500, though Saturday’s game against rival Stony Brook could still prove dangerous.

Estrada was averaging 21.6 points when he was forced by the illness to miss the Feb. 4 home win over Stony Brook. In the two games since, he was back to playing typical minutes but scored only 13 points against Northeastern and Monmouth.

He looked more active than he looked in those two games and his scoring touch returned. He had 11 points in each half and though he wasn’t at his most accurate, he clearly felt up to picking up the scoring load. He’d taken only 13 shots in each of the previous two games.

The stakes for Hofstra being what they are, the Pride roared out of the gate and threatened to break the game open in the early going. A short scoring drought allowed Drexel to get back into it and Hofstra settled for a 30-22 halftime lead.

Drexel already was going to be playing a bad hand due to injuries. Point guard Justin Moore was out with a shoulder injury and back-up Jamie Bergens didn’t even come north for the game after having a procedure earlier in the week. That put Yame Butler in the lineup as the starter; and Dragons coach Zach Spiker opted to keep him in the game after he picked up a pair of first-half fouls. As a result, Drexel committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes that led to nine Pride points.

Hofstra scored nine unanswered points in the middle of the first half, capped by Tyler Thomas' jumper for a 25-9 lead with 8:37 in the half. At that moment the Pride almost seemed to relax, going more than four minutes without a point as the Dragons crawled back into the contest with their own 9-0 run.

Estrada, however, already had 11 points and looked more like the player that’s been so dominating in the CAA.

Delaware tops SBU

Despite 20 points and seven rebounds from Tanahj Pettway, visiting Stony Brook fell to Delaware 71-60 in a Colonial Association game Monday night. Kee Fitzmorris had 17 points and Fran Policelli had 12 for the Seawolves, 9-18 (5-9 CAA). Jam Nelson Jr. led Delaware with 23 points.