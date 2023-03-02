Hofstra's Speedy Claxton and Aaron Estrada earn CAA top honors

Hofstra’s Speedy Claxton and guard Aaron Estrada were selected the Colonial Athletic Association’s Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in voting announced by the conference on Thursday.

Estrada, a redshirt senior, is the Player of the Year for a second consecutive season after posting averages of 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in helping the Pride (23-8) capture a share of the conference’s regular-season championship and the top seeding for the upcoming CAA Tournament in Washington, D.C. He is the eighth Hofstra player to earn the honor and third to win it twice, joining Justin Wright-Foreman (2018 and 2019) and Charles Jenkins (2010 and 2011).

Claxton and his predecessor, Joe Mihalich, are Hofstra’s only CAA Coach of the Year recipients. Claxton last week signed a contract extension.

Redshirt senior guard Tyler Thomas, who averages 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, was named second-team all-conference, and sophomore point guard Jaquan Carlos was voted to the conference’s all-defensive team. Stony Brook senior Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who averages 14.5 points, was tabbed third-team all-conference.

Hofstra will play in a noon quarterfinal on Sunday against the winner of a Saturday game between No. 8 William & Mary and No. 9 Elon at The Entertainment and Sports Arena. No. 10 Stony Brook (10-21) opens conference tournament play at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 North Carolina A&T with the winner advancing to a 6 p.m. quarterfinal on Sunday against No. 2 Charleston.