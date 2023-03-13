Hofstra takes on Rutgers in NIT

The Hofstra men's basketball team will begin NIT play Tuesday night against Rutgers, one of four No. 1 seeds, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Hofstra (24-9) got an automatic bid into the NIT as the regular-season champion in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Rutgers (19-14) — led by former Stony Brook coach Steve Pikiell — was one of the top teams to just miss out on an NCAA at-large bid earlier Sunday night.

The Hofstra-Rutgers game will be televised on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of the game between Cincinnati (21-12) and Virginia Tech (19-14).

St. John's (18-15) and Fordham (25-8) did not receive NIT berths.

North Carolina, which did not get an NCAA at-large bid, turned down an invite from the NIT.

The other No. 1 seeds in the NIT are Oklahoma State (18-15), Oregon (19-14) and Clemson (23-10).

The NCAA revealed the NIT bracket late Sunday night.