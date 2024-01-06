Hofstra holds on at the end to defeat Delaware

Hofstra’s 16-point second-half lead shrunk to just three with 1:35 left, but the Pride showed the resilience needed to close.

Forward Jacco Fritz found guard Darlinstone Dubar for an alley-oop dunk to bring the lead to five with 1:13 left. The Pride then put together three straight defensive stops, keeping their two-possession lead afloat.

“I got to give credit to Stone for that one,” Fritz said, “because he’s been saying that to me, ‘Just throw it up, throw it up, throw it up.’”

“I don’t get any credit for calling the play?” said Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton, joking in response to Fritz.

The Fritz-Dubar connection accounted for the game’s final points as the Pride escaped with a 76-71 win Saturday at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Tyler Thomas had a game-high 22 points, Dubar had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jaquan Carlos had 10 assists to power Hofstra (8-7, 1-1) to its first CAA win of the season.

Fritz finished with a season-best 15 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists.

“I think that’s the point where I need to go to consistently,” Fritz said.

Hofstra held a 59-43 lead with 12:39 left and survived a 4:25 scoring drought and a late Delaware (9-6, 1-1) offensive outburst.

The Blue Hens went on an 11-2 run to cut it to 61-54 with 8:21 left and kept the game within two possessions throughout the final 5:25.

“We had a big lead there, then we let them back in the game,” Claxton said. “But to these kids’ credit, they didn’t hang their heads and they just willed us to victory.”

Hofstra controlled the first half, leading for 17:46. The Pride shot 50% (17-for-34) from the field and hit eight three-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

On a three-pointer from the left corner with 7:20 left in the first half, Dubar became the 41st player in Hofstra history to score 1,000 points.

“Outstanding, man,” Claxton said. “I’m proud of [Dubar].”

Hofstra had 13 assists – including eight by Carlos – and just three turnovers in the first half. It finished with 19 assists, its fourth-most against a Division I opponent this season.

Carlos’ 10 total assists match a season-best, a mark he also reached in wins against Norfolk State and South Florida.

“[Carlos is] our leader,” Claxton said. “He’s a guy who makes us go. He gets all these guys shots. He hit a couple pull-ups, so I’m proud of him … He’s our most important piece.”

Hofstra travels to Northeastern Thursday to start a two-game road trip.

A final time in Hempstead?

Hofstra has played Delaware 102 times, the most of any opponent. Delaware is joining Conference USA in July 2025, though the teams playing twice next season – once on each other’s home floor – is not guaranteed. Saturday was the lone regular-season meeting between the teams this season. Hofstra leads the all-time series, 68-34.

“Sorry to see them go,” Claxton said. “That’s one of the trips that I look forward to.”