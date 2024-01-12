Hofstra falls to Northeastern despite Tyler Thomas' 32 points
Tyler Thomas poured in 32 points, including 26 in the second half, but the Pride was unable to put the finishing touches on a comeback as they lost 71-68 to host Northeastern on Thursday night.
Thomas was 9-for-16 from the field in the final 20 minutes and hit five three-pointers in the second half to help the Pride rally from a 19-point deficit at intermission.
The loss drops Hofstra's overall record to 8-8 and 1-2 in CAA play. Northeastern is now 6-10 and 1-2 in the league.
It was all Northeastern in the final six minutes of the first half. Following a three-pointer from Jaquan Carlos with 6:03 left, the Huskies scored the game's next 17 points.
The Pride wasted no time in closing the gap to seven as they used a 14-2 run to open the half to make it 44-37 with 15:32 left. Hofstra tacked on a 17-6 run to take a 54-53 lead following a three-point play from Thomas with 8:57 left, but Northeastern mounted its own rally for the win.
Towson 73, Stony Brook 64: Dean Noll's steal and layup forced overtime for visiting Stony Brook, but Towson outscored the Seawolves 13-4 in the extra period for the win. Noll had 15 points for Stony Brook (8-8, 1-2 CAA).