Charleston defeats Hofstra in battle of CAA rivals

A matchup between CAA heavyweights, Thursday’s game pitting Hofstra and Charleston had a lot more on the line than your typical conference opener.

The Pride and Charleston were CAA regular-season co-champions in 2023, and Thursday’s winner would earn an early leg up in the conference race. Time will tell just how much the first CAA game means in the long run, but Hofstra will have some ground to make up from the jump.

After surrendering the lead it held for the entire first half, Charleston stormed back with 14 unanswered points late in the second half en route to a hard-fought 73-61 road win Thursday night at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride and Charleston will meet again on March 2, the regular-season finale for both teams.

Paced by Bryce Butler’s 18 points, Charleston hit 12 three-pointers. For Hofstra, Tyler Thomas had a game-high 21 points and Darlinstone Dubar had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The two teams played just once last season on Jan. 28, 2023, when Hofstra ended then-No. 18 Charleston’s 20-game win streak with an 85-81 road win.

The Pride (7-7, 0-1) received a pregame boost with the return of 6-10 starting forward Jacco Fritz, who missed their last game against St. John’s with a back injury.

Charleston (10-4, 1-0) raced out to a double-digit lead before Hofstra could blink, hitting six of its first seven shots to go up 16-4 with 15:56 left in the first half.

The Cougars are by no means a fantastic three-point shooting team — shooting just 30.6% from deep coming into Thursday — but they rely heavily on threes.

Hofstra allowed opponents to shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc and Charleston ranked third nationally in three-pointers attempted per game before Thursday, creating a recipe where Charleston could be especially dangerous if shots are falling.

Hofstra trailed by 10 with 6:02 left in the first half but heated up at the end. After a 1-for-11 start from three-point range, Thomas, Dubar and Jaquan Carlos each hit threes in the final six minutes of the half to help chop a double-digit deficit to 34-32 at halftime.

Hofstra limited the Cougars to just two threes in the final 15 minutes of the first half after a 4-for-5 start.

Thomas’ midrange fadeaway shot — a signature for the nation’s sixth-leading scorer who averaged 22.2 points per game before Thursday — gave Hofstra its first lead of the game at 36-34 with 19 minutes left.

The Pride extended their lead to 45-39 with 16:35 left but went on a 4:22 scoring drought to allow Charleston to claw back.

The Cougars reclaimed the lead with 12:36 left on a Butler two-pointer off the glass. Hofstra hopped back in front, going on a 10-2 run to grab a 57-53 lead with 7:13 left.

But the Pride were on the wrong end of Charleston’s 14-0 run and never led again.

Hofstra now has a quick turnaround, hosting Delaware Saturday at 2 p.m.