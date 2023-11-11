Hofstra can't keep up with Princeton in second half, falling at home

Sitting at the dais a few minutes after it had ended, Speedy Claxton told an obvious truth:

He has a new team. And it is going to take time before they round into shape.

“I’m proud of the way we played,” Claxton said after Hofstra’s 74-67 loss to Princeton at Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday night.

“We’re going to get better as the season goes along,” Claxton said after the Pride fell to 1-1.

Both the Pride and the Tigers were coming off season-opening wins. Hofstra blew out Division III St. Joseph’s (LI), 101-48, on Monday, and Princeton outlasted Rutgers, 68-61.

That the Tigers beat a Big Ten opponent should not have been a surprise. Not after becoming only the fourth 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 last March.

So, yes, the game was going to be a step up in weight class for the Pride. A reality that Claxton acknowledged.

“That’s a really good team,” Claxton said. “They went to the Sweet 16 last year. They’re going to beat a lot of teams just like they beat Rutgers the other night. We didn’t lose to any bums.”

Indeed, Princeton (2-0) shot 44.4% from the field (24-for-54) and 82.4% from the foul line (14-for-17) in defeating the Pride.

“We had a little bit of trouble keeping them in front of us,” Jaquan Carlos said.

The Tigers had four players in double-figure scoring. Caden Pierce recorded a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Blake Peters scored 15. Xaivian Lee had 14 and Matt Allocco 13.

Although Hofstra trailed 30-29 at halftime, what was concerning is how it played. The Pride shot 39.3% from the field (11-for-28) and 33.3% from three (4-for-12) in the opening 20 minutes. The Pride struggled against Princeton’s double teams and routinely settled for difficult shots.

Hofstra was outscored 12-2 in the first four minutes of the second half and the deficit grew to 53-41 with 10 minutes left in the game.

In that stretch, the Pride missed 7 of 10 shots from the field.

But Hofstra would not go away. Griffin Barrouk drilled a three-pointer right in front of Hofstra’s bench with 7:52 remaining and Darlinstone Dubar’s breakaway dunk with 7:04 left cut Princeton’s lead to 53-46.

Dubar led the Pride with 18 points.

“He is going to be a big piece of what we do here,” Claxton said of Dubar. “We are going to need that from him on a nightly basis.”

And when the junior guard knocked down two free throws with 1:47 left, Hofstra had closed to within 65-60.

That was as close as the Pride would come. Peters made four free throws and Allocco knocked down two more in the final half minute to seal the win for the Tigers.