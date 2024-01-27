Hofstra shoots lights out but loses to Monmouth in final seconds

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Xander Rice led Monmouth with 31 points and sealed the victory with three free throws with two seconds left as the Hawks defeated Hofstra, 81-78, on Saturday.

Rice also had five assists and three steals for the Hawks (11-10, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jaret Valencia scored 15 points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range, and 7-for-8 from the line. Abdi Bashir Jr. had 11 points.

Tyler Thomas led the Pride (11-10, 4-4) with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Darlinstone Dubar added 21 points and six rebounds.

Hofstra built a 50-38 halftime lead built mainly on an 18-7 surge capped by a Dubar dunk, layup and three-pointer for a 34-24 lead with 6:13 left in the first half.

Three free throws by Hofstra’s Carlos Jaquan with 17 seconds left made it 50-38.

Monmouth’s Rice and Jaret Valencia hit three-pointers early in the second half to slice the deficit in half (50-44).

The Hawks’ Jack Collins hit a trey, followed by jumpers from Jakar Spence and Rice to cut the lead to 57-54 with 14:27 left.

Monmouth pulled into a 63-63 tie on a Spence free throw with 8:06 left.

The Hawks eventually pushed the lead to 77-70 on a pair of free throws by Valencia with 1:21 left.

But Dubar and Thomas hit three-pointers and Bryce Washington hit two free throws to tie it at 78-78 with 26 seconds left.

Washington fouled Rice on a three-point attempt with 2 seconds left and Rice hit all three free throws for the final score.

The Pride shot 50.9%, including 14-for-27 (51.9%) on threes. Dubar was 8-for-14, including 3-for-5 on threes. Thomas shot 9-for-16 and 5-for-10 on treys.

Monmouth shot 41.9%, but was 25-for-32 at the line and Hofstra 8-for-12.

Hofstra’s 15 turnovers were turned into 19 points. The Pride had only 11 points off turnovers.