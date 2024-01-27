SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra shoots lights out but loses to Monmouth in final seconds

Hofstra guard Tyler Thomas shoots a foul shot during the second...

Hofstra guard Tyler Thomas shoots a foul shot during the second half against William & Mary at the Mack Sports Complex on Thursday. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Newsday staff and wire reports

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Xander Rice led Monmouth with 31 points and sealed the victory with three free throws with two seconds left as the Hawks defeated Hofstra, 81-78, on Saturday.

Rice also had five assists and three steals for the Hawks (11-10, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jaret Valencia scored 15 points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range, and 7-for-8 from the line. Abdi Bashir Jr. had 11 points.

Tyler Thomas led the Pride (11-10, 4-4) with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Darlinstone Dubar added 21 points and six rebounds.

Hofstra built a 50-38 halftime lead built mainly on an 18-7 surge capped by a Dubar dunk, layup and three-pointer for a 34-24 lead with 6:13 left in the first half.

Three free throws by Hofstra’s Carlos Jaquan with 17 seconds left made it 50-38.

Monmouth’s Rice and Jaret Valencia hit three-pointers early in the second half to slice the deficit in half (50-44).

The Hawks’ Jack Collins hit a trey, followed by jumpers from Jakar Spence and Rice to cut the lead to 57-54 with 14:27 left.

Monmouth pulled into a 63-63 tie on a Spence free throw with 8:06 left.

The Hawks eventually pushed the lead to 77-70 on a pair of free throws by Valencia with 1:21 left.

But Dubar and Thomas hit three-pointers and Bryce Washington hit two free throws to tie it at 78-78 with 26 seconds left.

Washington fouled Rice on a three-point attempt with 2 seconds left and Rice hit all three free throws for the final score.

The Pride shot 50.9%, including 14-for-27 (51.9%) on threes. Dubar was 8-for-14, including 3-for-5 on threes. Thomas shot 9-for-16 and 5-for-10 on treys.

Monmouth shot 41.9%, but was 25-for-32 at the line and Hofstra 8-for-12.

Hofstra’s 15 turnovers were turned into 19 points. The Pride had only 11 points off turnovers.

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME