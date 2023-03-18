Hofstra's season ended by Cincinnati in second round of NIT

There was one minute and one second on the clock when Aaron Estrada made the slow walk to the home bench.

The first person to greet him was Speedy Claxton, who enveloped the guard with a long hug and a few words. After a moment or two, Estrada made his way to an empty seat and sat down, a towel draped over his head.

A remarkable era of Hofstra men’s basketball may have come to an end Saturday afternoon at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead with the Pride’s 79-65 loss to Cincinnati in the second round of the postseason NIT.

“We had a special year,” Claxton said of the Pride, which finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record. “This was a special team.”

Estrada, the two-time Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, had 18 points in what could be his last collegiate game, although he does have an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Thomas and Darlinstone Dubar each finished with 16.

“People had no egos,” Thomas said. “That’s why we worked out so well.”

Cincinnati (23-12), which will meet the winner of Sunday’s Utah Valley-Colorado in the quarterfinals, was led by Landers Nolley II, who scored a game-high 20 points. Viktor Lahkin added 16 points and eight rebounds, Ody Oguama recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. And David DeJulius added 15 points and nine assists.

From the opening tip, Cincinnati’s game plan was plainly obvious to the 2,228 in attendance: Get the ball inside and take advantage of its size on the offensive and defensive glass.

The Bearcats led 40-37 after a possession-by-possession first half in which they out-rebounded Hofstra 23-10 overall, including 15-8 on the defensive glass and had an 8-2 advantage in offensive rebounds. Cincinnati also enjoyed second-chance points (10-1) and points in the paint (16-10).

“Their physicality,” Claxton said, when asked what the difference in the game was. For the game, Cincinnati outrebounded Hofstra 42-27 overall and outscored the Pride in the paint, 40-28.

“They’re a high-major program,” Claxton continued. “They’re big at every position and I think ultimately that kind of wore us down through the course of the game.”

So why did Hofstra trail by just three? Its three-point shooting and free-throw shooting, as well as being carried by its stars. The Pride made 6 of 11 threes and 7 of 9 free throws in the opening 20 minutes, and the triumvirate of Thomas (14 points), Dubar (11 points), and Estrada (nine points) combined for 34 of Hofstra’s 39 points.

Cincinnati opened the second half with a 15-8 spurt spanning the first 8:09 capped by Mika Adams-Woods’ steal and breakaway layup which extended the Bearcats lead to 55-45.

Hofstra responded with two Estrada layups and German Plotnikov’s alley-oop dunk to cut the deficit to 57-51. But Dan Skillings Jr.’s second chance basket, Jeremiah Davenport’s layup, Oguama’s layup, and Adams-Woods’ three extended Cincinnati’s lead to 66-53, which for all intents and purposes determined the outcome of the game.