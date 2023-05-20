Hofstra softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma in NCAA regional opener

The Hofstra softball team could not have drawn a tougher first-round opponent.

The Pride faced two-time defending national champion Oklahoma on Friday in an NCAA Tournament regional in Norman, Oklahoma, and the top-ranked Sooners run-ruled Hofstra, 11-0, in five innings. The Pride (29-26) will play California (33-20-1) on Saturday in an elimination game.

Jayda Coleman and Grace Lyons homered for the Sooners. Alanna Morse had Hofstra’s only hit, a leadoff double in the third.

The Sooners (52-1) haven’t lost since February. Nicole May struck out five in her 17th win of the season. Lyons’ two-run homer gave Oklahoma a three-run lead in the second. Coleman hit a two-run homer in a six-run fourth.

Hofstra, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship last week, went down in order in four of the five innings and went through four relievers after Julia Apsel’s two-inning start. Meghan Giordano and Kasey Collins had their on-base streaks snapped at 21 games. Giordano’s hitting streak ended at eight games.