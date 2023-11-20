Hofstra soccer defeats Yale to advance to third round of NCAA tournament

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, there were handshakes and a few hands clapping.

As far as celebrations go, this was muted.

Because there is more to be accomplished

“We did our job and we’re moving on and we don’t need to be over-elated,” coach Richard Nuttall said after Hofstra’s 2-0 win over Yale in an NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament second-round game Sunday at Hofstra Soccer Stadium in Hempstead.

Hofstra (14-3-4 overall, 5-1-2 in CAA) advanced to the third round for the second time in school history, and the second time in three years. The Pride lost to then fifth-seeded Pittsburgh, 4-0, in 2021.

“It’s massive,” Eliot Goldthorp said. “I think they did it two years ago, but we want to go further than that.”

The 14th-seeded Pride will visit third-seeded North Carolina next Sunday with a berth in the College Cup on the line. The Tar Heels defeated Memphis, 2-0, earlier in the day.

It will be Hofstra’s first matchup against the perennial national powerhouse. But the Pride have won five straight, and outclassed the Ivy League champions.

“Our boys are talented and hardworking,” Nuttall said. “So hopefully we’ll give North Carolina a very good game and let’s see what happens.”

Collectively, Hofstra outshot Yale, 17-7, and had more shots on goal, 4-2. Individually, Ryan Carmichael scored both of the Pride’s goals, and now has 16 on the season. Goldthorp assisted on both goals, and Wessel Speel made two saves to record his ninth shutout of the season.

Carmichael opened the scoring in the 37th minute, capping a sequence which began with Eoin Farrell firing a drive from the right side which ricocheted its way to Goldthorp in the box. As Yale defenders started to make their way to Goldthorp, the midfielder found Carmichael standing on the goal line, and the senior lifted a high shot into an empty net.

Until Carmichael’s game-opening goal, the match had been mostly played on the perimeter as both teams were conscientious about eliminating the middle of the field.

Hofstra limited the Bulldogs to three shots – and only one on goal – in the first half. Yale’s lone shot on goal occurred with 21:28 remaining when Speel turned away Sam Harshe.

Speel’s save on Eric Lagos in the 65th minute allowed Hofstra to hold onto its slim lead, and shortly thereafter Carmichael’s header put the game away. Stationed by the far post, he redirected Goldthorp’s crossing pass past Yale goalkeeper Chris Edwards (two saves).

Yale’s TJ Presthus nearly spoiled Speel’s shutout bid in the 75th, but his left-footed drive hit the crossbar.