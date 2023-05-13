Hofstra wins CAA softball title on Angelina Ioppolo's walk-off two-run single

What is it like to accomplish a goal you have devoted your life to?

Something you’ve talked about. Something you’ve dreamed about. Something you’ve envisioned.

To hear Hofstra's Meghan Giordano, reality eclipsed fantasy.

“Oh yeah, this is the best thing ever,” Giordano said after she and her Pride teammates won the CAA softball championship Saturday at Bill Edwards Stadium on the campus of Hofstra University by beating Towson, 6-4, in the first game and, 5-4, in the second.

“This is amazing.”

Hofstra captured the title in the bottom of the seventh inning with the walk-off win on Angelina Ioppolo's two-run single to set off the celebration.

By winning its 21st conference championship in program history, Hofstra (29-25) also clinched its 18th berth in the NCAA Tournament. The last time Hofstra had won a conference championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament was 2018.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted,” said Giordano, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “It’s incredible … The best day of my life.”

Especially because it did not come easy.

The Pride entered the day needing to win both games against the Tigers (30-25) in order for their season to continue. A loss in either the first or second game would have ended Hofstra’s season.

And that actuality stared the Pride in the face after Towson scored two runs in the top of the sixth of the second game to take a 4-2 lead.

Becca Vaillancourt's bloop RBI single in the bottom half of the inning cut the deficit to 4-3.

Julia Apsel (10-8), who was named to the All-Tournament Team along with Aliya Catanzarita and Kasey Collins, threw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.

Brianna Morse, pinch-hitting for Madison McKevitt, led off the bottom of the seventh with a double. The next batter, Olivia Malinowski, walked and Collins’ chopper over Towson third baseman Ally Hickman loaded the bases.

Chelsea Manto’s bunt was fielded by Towson starter Maddie Gardner (16-8), whose throw home beat Morse. One out. Giordano grounded to Hickman, who threw Kayla Wilson (pinch-running for Malinowski) out at home, leaving the bases loaded and two out for first baseman Ioppolo.

The lefty-hitting Ioppolo worked a 1-and-1 count when she slapped the championship-winning, two-RBI single over a diving shortstop.

Members of the school’s men’s athletic programs sat in the first five rows behind home plate, and throughout the game cheered loudly for their softball compatriots. And when Collins and Manto scored the tying and winning runs, the group jumped to their feet behind the backstop and screamed deliriously. And kept cheering throughout the postgame on-field awards ceremony.

“I’d like to say that it was my first time seeing a crowd like that, but it wasn’t,” Hofstra coach Adrienne Clark said. “I was really excited when everyone showed up the way they always have, right? I think that’s something so special about the community that we have here because if there’s one thing that people around here know how to do, it’s win championships. And they know what it takes so it’s really cool.”

And to get to that moment, the Pride needed Giordano’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 advantage. The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the inning but that was as close as they would come.