Aaron Estrada, Tyler Thomas deliver as Hofstra moves into tie for first in CAA

]When Hofstra went into Charleston last weekend and stunned the 18th-ranked Cougars, it had to stand as the performance of the season in the Colonial Athletic Association. The encore on Thursday night might have been even better.

The Pride traded haymakers with Towson down the stretch and got in the last punch to score a 76-72 CAA victory at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra's win coupled with Charleston's loss to Drexel means the Pride are tied for first place in the conference and own the tiebreaker.

Aaron Estrada scored 20 of his team-high 27 points in the second half and Tyler Thomas made a step-back jumper in the lane with 58 seconds to play to snap a 72-72 tie and put the Pride on track for the victory. Bryce Washington, who came into the game averaging 2.6 points, had 12 points off the bench and hit a pair of important late three-pointers.

Hofstra (16-8, 9-2) erased an eight-point deficit in the second half. It grabbed a brief one-point lead but again fell back by seven on a Nicolas Timberlake three-pointer with 6:33 left. An Estrada three-pointer with 2:44 left gave the Pride a 70-67 lead. Timberlake hit another three with 1:36 left to tie it at 72.

Timberlake had a game-high 32 points for Towson (16-8, 8-3).

Towson looked as if it might be able to shake Hofstra for good in the first eight minutes of the second half. It put together a 13-6 run that was capped when the Pride’s Darlinstone Dubar fouled Christian May on a three-point attempt and the Tigers freshman made all three shots for a 47-39 lead with 12:10 to play. The Pride, however, could not be shaken.

Washington and Estrada had three-pointers around a Towson turnover and Estrada scored on a driving layup to knot the score at 47 with 10:38 left. When he found Thomas for a three-pointer on the wing with 9:10 to play, the Pride grabbed a 52-51 lead, its first since 8-5 early on.

The game had some of the trimmings of being a replay of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 16 in Maryland, where Towson’s physical style and an awful shooting performance by the Pride led to a 21-point loss by Hofstra. On Thursday night, Towson's possessions were physical and long and they built an 11-point margin about 17 minutes in. Hofstra got the pace up a bit at the end of the half and closed on a 9-1 run to trail by just 34-31 despite shooting just 41% from the floor.

Warren Williams came off the bench had four first-half baskets in the paint and five rebounds; his presence wouldn’t allow Towson to just manhandle the Pride.