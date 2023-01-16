Hofstra's four-game win streak snapped with loss at Towson

Hofstra's four-game winning streak was snapped on Monday afternoon at Towson, as the men's basketball team dropped a 68-47 decision in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup.

The Pride (12-8 overall, 5-2 CAA) had a rough day shooting: 32.8% from the field overall (20-for-61) and just 14.8% from three-point range (4-for-27). Towson (12-7 4-2) won the rebounding battle with a 44-34 margin.

Aaron Estrada led Hofstra with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 5-for-17 from the field and was 0-for-10 from beyond the arc. Jaquan Carlos was Hofstra's next highest scorer with nine points. He also had five assists and four rebounds. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom added seven points and nine rebounds.

Nicolas Timberlake led Towson with 17 points. Cameron Holden added 13 and Nygal Russell tallied 12 rebounds.

The Pride jumped out to an early 11-1 lead, but Towson led 30-20 at halftime. The closest Hofstra got in the second half was at 32-24 with 18:06 left. Towson led by double digits for most of the second half, and built a lead as high as 23 points.