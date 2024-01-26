Tyler Thomas crosses 1,000-point mark in Hofstra's win over William & Mary

Tyler Thomas didn’t really have his magic scoring touch. But he still hit some magic marks.

The grad guard scored 13 points to help Hofstra beat William & Mary, 64-55, Thursday night at Mack Sports Complex.

So he passed the 1,000-point mark in this two-season run with the Pride and he passed the 2,000-point mark for his college basketball run that included his first three seasons at Sacred Heart.

The breakdown goes like this for the 6-3 prolific point producer:

At Hofstra: 1,003 points.

At Sacred Heart: 1,001 points.

And before a post-grad year at Williston Prep in Massachusetts, Thomas scored 1,531 points for Amity Regional High in his native Connecticut.

But on this night, he was part of a balanced attack. German Plotnikov led the Pride with 15 points. Darlingstone Dubar had 14. Thomas finished just 4-for-17 from the floor, including 1-for-12 on threes. Gabe Dorsey had eight threes and scored 26 for William & Mary (7-13, 2-5).

Hofstra has now won three straight as it tries to leave the mediocrity mark of .500 basketball well behind and gain some traction in the CAA standings.

They’re up to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in the CAA.

When the Pride lost their CAA opener, they fell to 7-7 overall. Two games later, they were 8-8. Two games later, they were 9-9.

The ninth win came against Hampton, 86-77, and that was followed by an 80-74 road victory in round one of the Battle of Long Island against Stony Brook Monday night. And now Hofstra has added another win to the pile.

The Pride led by just four early in the second half. Then they went on a 12-4 run to open up a 40-28 lead. Thomas, who had gone 1-for-8 and scored four points in the first half, hit a three and capped the run with a fallaway jumper from the right side. That gave him 2,000.

When he hit a jumper with 13:30 left, Hofstra had a 48-34 lead and Thomas had crossed 1,000 with the Pride.

The margin reached as high as 16 points. Dorsey chipped it down to nine twice, the second time on two free throws with 7:25 left. But Plotnikov countered with two layups to make it 57-44.

William & Mary chipped it down to seven at 62-55 with 12.7 seconds left. But that was as close as it got.

Early on, Hofstra had a 10-6 lead, and then Dubar hit a layup, a short shot in the lane and a three from the right corner for the first seven points in a 9-0 burst that made it a 13-point game.

At the other end, the Pride had held William & Mary to 2-for-14 shooting and forced five turnovers.

But William & Mary responded with a 14-4 run to slice it to 23-20, and Dorsey accounted for all 14. That included four threes.

The Pride led, 28-22, at halftime. But Dorsey, a junior swingman, had 17 points, with five threes and one of William & Mary’s two two-point field goals over the first 20 minutes.