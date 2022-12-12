UMass just too much for Hofstra men's basketball

The Hofstra world tour hit Brooklyn Sunday night, more than a stone’s throw from Hempstead, but closer than they’ve been in nearly a month.

Hofstra, playing in the night-cap of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, fell to the University of Massachusetts, 71-56, at Barclays Center.

Darlinstone Dubar scored 13 points and Warren Williams had 12 for Hofstra (6-5), which shot 34% from the field and 29% from three-point range.

It was yet another tough opponent for the Pride, who are in the midst of a countrywide non-conference schedule. UMass (8-2) is off to its best start since the 2013-2014 season.

With the game tied at 38 less than five minutes into the second half, UMass went on a 14-5 run to open up a 52-43 lead with 9:42 remaining. Dyondre Dominguez’s contested layup with 7:59 left pushed the lead to 56-43. UMass kept its foot on the gas and went on a 17-3 run to take a 67-46 lead.

What was a close game for most of the first three quarters, was decidedly not in the final 10 minutes.

A relatively poor-shooting first half found the two teams tied at 30 at the break. Hofstra shot 38% in the opening half, led by eight points from Williams. UMass shot 39%, with T.J. Weeks Jr. scoring nine points.

Hofstra jumped out to a 17-9 lead, but UMass stormed back to tie the score at 17 with 9:42 left in the half. The Minutemen pulled ahead 19-17 with 9:18 left after Dominguez’s runner in the paint and didn’t trail again in the first half.

Hofstra cut the lead to 26-24 after Griffin Barrouk’s three with 2:11 left before halftime. Barrouk hit another three with 49 seconds left to tie it at 30.

As for the location, Barclays certainly wasn’t home — but it was close enough, for a night.

Hofstra is in the middle of a nine-game “road trip.” The Pride have played in Canada more recently than Hempstead, where they return on Dec. 22 to face Old Westbury. They last played a true home game on Nov. 14, when they beat George Washington by five points.

The trip included two wins at the Northern Classic in Quebec, an overtime loss to former CAA foe George Mason, and a 19-point loss at Purdue.

The trip concludes next Monday in Tampa against South Florida.