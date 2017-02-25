Justin Wright-Foreman, Rokas Gustys pace Hofstra past James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 19 points and Rokas Gustys had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Hofstra made a late surge to defeat James Madison, 71-66, in the regular-season finale Saturday.

The lead was swapped back and forth until Gustys rebounded a Wright-Foreman miss and found Jamall Robinson open for a three-pointer that put Hofstra ahead for good at 59-57 with 3:37 left.

Less than a minute later, Wright-Foreman rebounded his own miss and the ball was whipped around the perimeter to Brian Bernardi, who hit a dagger three to make it 63-57 with 2:42 to go.

Gustys hit a layup and two free throws for a 67-60 lead with 1:10 left.

James Madison battled back to 69-66 on Tom Vodanovich’s putback with 13 seconds left, but Eli Pemberton stretched the lead with two free throws and the Dukes missed twice in the last five seconds.

“That game had loss written all over it,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “We didn’t let it happen. We got it done at the end, made the winning plays . . . And got out of here with a win, which is tough to do.”

Shakir Brown led James Madison with 20 points

Both teams are in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament starting Friday in North Charleston, South Carolina. Hofstra (15-16, 7-11) is the eighth seed and faces No. 9 Delaware. James Madison (9-22, 7-11) remains the No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 Drexel.

“We say it all year long: When the tournament comes, we want to feel like you can win the tournament,” Mihalich said. “And we do. We’re playing as good as we’ve played all year long. We’re as healthy as we’ve been all year long. Our kids have got some pep in their step.”