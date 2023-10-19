Tyler Thomas next in line to take baton as Hofstra's leader

Hofstra has produced the men’s basketball player of the year in the Coastal Athletic Association in five of the past eight years. So with the departure of two-time award winner Aaron Estrada via transfer to Alabama, an obvious question for the Pride this season is, simply stated, “who’s next?”

The quick answer might be Tyler Thomas, who averaged 16.5 points as Hofstra won the regular-season conference title, lost a heartbreaking conference semifinal in overtime and then won their first game in the NIT. The 6-3 guard averaged 18.3 points on 51% shooting including 41% on three-point attempts as Hofstra went 19-6 over their last 25 games to finish 25-10.

Thomas may prove to be that guy. When the CAA released its coaches poll results Thursday, Hofstra was tabbed fourth of 14 and he was voted a preseason all-conference first-teamer. But Estrada averaged 20.2 points and Thomas 16.5, so it can’t all come off his fingertips.

Asked whether a team can lose its signature player and come out on the other side better, Pride coach Speedy Claxton replied “yes — once upon a time, years back, Hofstra did lose a special player and the following year they still looked good and they still went to the NCAA Tournament. So guys are just going to have to step up.”

The reference? Claxton was a first-round NBA draft pick in 2000 after leading Hofstra to its first NCAA Tournament in 23 years and the Pride got back to the Big Dance in 2001.

“We are playing to different guys strengths,” Thomas said of replacing Estrada’s contributions. “This year [Darlinstone Dubar] is going to have some more plays called for him. [Jaquan Carlos] is going to have some more plays called for him. Some guys are going to have to step up for us and I definitely know they will this year.”

Dubar was third on the team in scoring average at 10.3 points, but Carlos could prove a more interesting study. The 6-foot point guard was a prolific scorer at Jefferson High in Brooklyn before buying into Claxton’s system and instead becoming a playmaker and a strong rebounder from his position.

“J.C. has really spent a lot of time in the gym working on his craft this offseason,” Claxton said. “I'm definitely expecting good things from him. If he averaged 10-to-15 points this year (up from 6.7 in 2022-23), I'll be extremely happy and I can see him doing that. We need to see his scoring average go up from last year. He'll be relied on more.”

In furtherance of the Pride’s NCAA Tournament goal, the non-conference schedule will be especially challenging. There are road games at Duke and Saint Louis and against St. John’s at UBS Arena. There are home games against South Florida, defending Ivy League champ Princeton and perennial MEAC contender Norfolk State.

“If you play better teams, ultimately it’s going to help your team in the conference schedule,” Claxton said.

Hofstra opens its season with an 11:30 a.m. home game on Nov. 6 against Division III St. Joseph’s (L.I.).