Hubschmitt scores three, but Rams fall

Wes Hubschmitt recognized he could be playing his last competitive lacrosse game each time he took the field for Farmingdale State in the postseason.

Hubschmitt scored three goals and had two assists but it was not enough as top-seeded Farmingdale State fell to No. 2 Montclair State, 9-7, in the Skyline Conference Tournament championship Saturday at Farmingdale.

"I've been thinking about it for the last two games: it could be my last game," said Hubschmitt, who scored the game-winning goal in the Rams' Skyline Conference Tournament semifinal victory Wednesday. "Today was my last game and I left everything I got out there. It wasn't enough today but I did what I could."

The Rams (10-5) were unsuccessful in their quest for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which would have been the first since the program entered Division III in 1999-2000.

Farmingdale jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Montclair answered and tied the score at the end of the first quarter. Hubschmitt put the Rams ahead 4-3 with 9:17 left in the first but Montclair scored their straight goals and held a 6-5 lead at halftime.

The Red Hawks held the Rams scoreless for a span of 24:45, including the entire third quarter in which Montclair had a 12-4 edge in ground balls.

"I don't think we had our legs underneath us today," Farmingdale State coach Tim Tuttle said. "We didn't meet their energy level. We didn't meet their intensity as well as I would have hoped."

The Rams trailed 9-6 when Tuttle called a timeout with 9.2 seconds left to urge his team to play hard in the final moments despite the outcome being a forgone conclusion.

Jimmy Owsinski scored the final goal for Farmingdale with two seconds left, momentarily delaying Montclair's celebration.

"I wanted them to see how other teams celebrate and remember that because that can be us. That should be us," Tuttle said. "It's very easy to hang your head and not own it. I wanted them to own it because once you own it that's motivation for next year.

"We're going to come back next year and I'm excited for that. I think you've got to taste a little bit of the other side before you get over the hump."

Montclair repeated as Skyline Conference champions and advances to the NCAA Tournament in an emotionally trying season as Red Hawks coach John Greco passed away from a heart attack in November.

"I told the team flat out 'the only person I want to win this thing for is him,' " Montclair interim coach Adam Torrisi said.

Tyler Meth scored three goals for Montclair State (10-6) and was named Tournament MVP.