Iona takes top spot in hoops poll
There was a change in the top as the Iona Gaels took over the top spot after earning a berth in Monday night's MAAC title game against Manhattan. St. John's dropped one spot to second despite a thrilling win over Marquette, while Stony Brook stayed third after knocking off Hartford in an America East semifinal. The remainder of the top 10 remained the same.
1. Iona (22-9)
2. St. John's (20-11)
3. Stony Brook (23-9)
4. Manhattan (24-7)
5. Quinnipiac (20-11)
6. Wagner (19-12)
7. St. Francis, NY (18-14)
8. Columbia (19-12)
9. Princeton (19-8)
10. Seton Hall (15-16)
Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner