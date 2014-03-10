Iona takes top spot in hoops poll

There was a change in the top as the Iona Gaels took over the top spot after earning a berth in Monday night's MAAC title game against Manhattan. St. John's dropped one spot to second despite a thrilling win over Marquette, while Stony Brook stayed third after knocking off Hartford in an America East semifinal. The remainder of the top 10 remained the same.



1. Iona (22-9)

2. St. John's (20-11)

3. Stony Brook (23-9)

4. Manhattan (24-7)

5. Quinnipiac (20-11)

6. Wagner (19-12)

7. St. Francis, NY (18-14)

8. Columbia (19-12)

9. Princeton (19-8)

10. Seton Hall (15-16)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner