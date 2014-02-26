Iona takes top spot in WBB poll, Stony Brook 5th

We have a new No. 1 in the poll as Iona takes over the top spot for the first time this season. The Gaels have won 24 of their last 25 games and hold a one game lead over Marist in the MAAC standings. It was a close call as Iona lost to the Red Storm 78-48 on Nov. 12. St. John’s dropped one place to second after losing its second straight at Creighton last week.

Rutgers and Marist remained in the fourth and fifth spots, while Stony Brook, which tied a program record for most wins in the regular season, moved up one place to fifth. Fordham is down one place to sixth, Army and Fairfield swapped spots and Princeton and Quinnipiac held steady at ninth and 10th.

1. Iona (24-3)

2. St. John’s (19-7)

3. Rutgers (20-6)

4. Marist (22-6)

5. Stony Brook (20-7)

6. Fordham (20-7)

7. Fairfield (18-8)

8. Army (19-7)

9. Princeton (17-6)

10. Quinnipiac (18-10)

Area Teams: Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.