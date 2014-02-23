Jessica Kitrys sets Adelphi's career scoring mark

Senior forward Jessica Kitrys had 19 points and became Adelphi’s all-time leading scorer as the Panthers topped Pace, 87-50, in a Northeast-10 women’s game. Kitrys has 1,598 points, surpassing the previous mark of 1,590 set by Margaret Pape (1981-84).

Kirtys, who set the record at the 9:21 mark in the first half, shot 7-10 from the field and grabbed six boards. It was the 20th win of the season for the Panthers, who improved to 20-5 and 13-5 in the Northeast-10.

An All-Met Division II first-team selection last season, the 6-foot forward entered Saturday’s action averaging 19.4 points on 59 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds. She had a season-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting in an 84-75 win over Saint Rose on Feb. 19.