Nicholson, Pitre hit homers, Kentucky beats Indiana State 5-0, advances to super regionals

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mason Moore had six strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Ryan Nicholson and Emilien Pitre each hit a home run and host Kentucky beat Indiana State 5-0 Sunday night to win the Lexington Regional.

Kentucky (43-14) clinched a berth in the super regionals for the second consecutive season and the third time in program history.

Pitre drew a one-out walk in the first inning, moved to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Devin Burkes to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Moore (9-0) allowed four hits and three doubles with a wild pitch for Kentucky. After Jackson Nove retired two batters, Cameron O’Brien came on and struck out five over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Nicholson hit a solo homer in the second and Nick Lopez scored when Nolan McCarthy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third to give Kentucky a 3-0 lead.

Pitre hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 5-0.

Randal Diaz went 2 for 4 and Mike Sears was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk for Indiana State (44-15).

The Sycamores left at least one runner in scoring position in the second, third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

