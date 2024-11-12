SportsCollege

Lineker leaving BBC soccer show 'Match of the Day'

Gary Lineker, sports broadcaster and former England soccer player smiles as he takes his seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Former England striker Gary Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid presenter, will step down from his role on its flagship soccer show Match of the Day.

Lineker will finish up at the end of the season. The Sun newspaper reported he will also leave the BBC entirely after the 2026 World Cup.

The 63-year-old Lineker earns 1.35 million pounds ($1.7 million) a year and has hosted Match of the Day since 1999.

He has courted controversy over his political views but has remained hugely popular.

He recently launched his own successful podcast production company, which includes shows such as “The Rest is Politics” and “The Rest is Football, ” which he co-hosts with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

