Local college lacrosse roundup

Senior Mike Rooney had a career-high 11 points, junior Challen Rogers contributed a career-best five goals and Brody Eastwood scored four times Saturday as the Stony Brook men's lacrosse team beat host Vermont, 21-12.

Rooney had three goals and a career-high eight assists. He has 47 points in the last six games and 56 for the season. Chris Hughes and McLean Chicquen added two goals and an assist each for Stony Brook (7-2, 2-1 America East).

Ian MacKay and Dyson White had three goals each for Vermont (3-8, 1-1).

"We did a nice job in that second quarter of sharing the ball and playing unselfishly,'' coach Jim Nagle said. "Mike did a great job of acting as a catalyst . . . Mike's done a terrific job of letting the game come to him and let other guys play through him."

Rooney, whose goal gave Stony Brook a 17-4 lead with 9:22 left in the third quarter, said: "I'm just playing as hard as I can and making a concerted effort to get other guys involved. This is my last year at Stony Brook, so I'm trying to play with no regrets.''

Stony Brook scored 13 goals on 18 shots in the first half, including eight goals in the second quarter.

Hofstra 9, Delaware 5:Mike Malave scored three of his four goals in Hofstra's six-goal first half and Kris Clarke won 15 of 17 face-offs to lead the Pride to a Colonial Athletic Association win over host Delaware (4-7, 0-1). Hofstra is 4-5, 1-1.

Malave boosted his points and goals streak to 16 in both categories. He has 25 goals on the season, just one off his career-high set last year. Sam Llinares added two goals and two assists. The Tewaaraton Trophy candidate has 26 goals and 22 assists in nine games this season. Hofstra outshot Delaware 40-16 and picked up 31 ground balls to the Blue Hens' 18.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Stony Brook 16, Oregon 3: Courtney Murphy had five goals and an assist and Dorrien Van Dyke added four goals and three assists as Stony Brook (9-0) beat visiting Oregon (8-3). Kylie Ohlmiller had three goals and two assists, Taylor Ranftle added two goals and two assists and Kristin Yevoli had two goals and an assist for the Seawolves. Michelle Rubino had three assists.