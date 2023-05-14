Brianna Fischer's homer helps Adelphi softball clinch berth in Div. II Super Regionals 

Brianna Fischer hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run third and top-seeded Adelphi held on for a 4-3 home win over fourth-seeded Bentley in the NCAA Division II East 1 Regional softball final, thereby clinching a berth in the Super Regionals. The Panthers will host Wilmington Thursday and Friday in a best-of-three series as they did when they won in three last year.

LIU 7, Merrimack 5: Kristen Blanchard singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run sixth as No. 2 LIU rallied to beat No. 4 Merrimack at St. Francis College (Pennsylvania) to force a deciding game between the teams for the Northeast Conference title. It will be played at 10 a.m. Sunday. Win or lose, the Sharks (31-24) are going to the NCAA Tournament because Merrimack is transitioning to Division I and is still ineligible.

Farmingdale State loses bid for title. Top-seed and host Manhattanville won, 3-2, in the first game against No. 2 Farmingdale State (25-12) on an eighth-inning throwing error and then claimed the Skyline Conference championship with a 6-1 victory.

BASEBALL

Molloy falls short. A throwing error in the last of the 10th gave third-seeded Queens a 9-8 win over top-seeded Molloy and the East Coast Conference Tournament title at Mitchel Athletic Complex. Molloy had lost to Queens, 11-7, earlier in the afternoon, forcing a deciding game. Franklin Square’s Garrett Scavelli had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in the second game for the Lions (35-17).

St. Joseph’s 10, SUNY Maritime 6: Farmingdale’s Phil Krpata went 5-for-5 with three RBIs as top-seeded St. Joseph’s (27-19) beat No. 2 SUNY Maritime in the Skyline Conference Tournament in Patchogue. The Golden Eagles will again face SUNY Maritime at 11 a.m. on Sunday needing one win for the title. SUNY Maritime can force a winner-take-all game to follow with a victory.

Hofstra 20, UMass Lowell 4: Kevin Bruggeman had two hits and six RBIs and Ryan Morash had five hits and five RBIs to lead Hofstra (25-24) to a non-conference win. Santino Ross added four hits and three RBIs.

Stony Brook 8, Monmouth 3: Evan Fox slugged a solo homer among his three hits and had three RBIs to help host Stony Brook (21-27, 12-14) to a CAA victory.

Central Connecticut 11, LIU 9: Seth Surrett had three hits and Connor Price had two hits and two RBIs for LIU (17-30, 15-11) in its Northeast Conference loss.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Nassau CC 10, Onondaga CC 8: Islip’s Thomas Mai had two goals and one assist to lead second-seeded Nassau CC (13-1) past third-seeded Onondaga CC in the NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship semifinals at Harford CC in Bel Air, Maryland. The Lions will face No. 1 Harford at 1 p.m. on Sunday for the title.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Rhodes 15, USMMA 5: Jaqui Sheedy had a goal, an assist and seven draw controls for the USMMA (14-3) in its loss in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Geneva.