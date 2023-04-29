LI colleges roundup: Adelphi men's lacrosse reaches Northeast-10 final

Franklin Square-native Kyle Lewis scored four times in Adelphi’s 21-4 win over Southern New Hampshire in the Northeast-10 men’s lacrosse semifinals Saturday afternoon at Motamed Field in Garden City. Adelphi (15-2, 8-2) will face No. 2 Bentley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Waltham, Massachusetts in the final.

Eamon Hall had three goals and two assists and Joseph Duchnowski had three goals and one assist. Duchnowski scored back-to-back goals midway through the first quarter to extend the Panthers lead to 5-2.

Adelphi went on an 11-0 run that began late in the first quarter and ended early in the fourth to put the game out of reach. Hall scored with 1:02 left in the first quarter to give Adelphi a 7-3 lead and twice more in the second to extend the lead to 13-3.

Dylan Renner made 10 saves and Kyle Cash made four for Adelphi.

Providence 12, St. John’s 11: Setauket’s Matt Grillo scored with 51 seconds left in overtime to lift Providence in the regular season finale. St. John’s finished 0-5 in the Big East and 0-14 overall. Aqubogue’s Connor Kalmus led the Red Storm with four goals. Brian Kelly had three goals and four assists and Bobby Seel had a goal and two assists. Merrick’s Kyle Munson made 23 saves for St. John’s. St. John’s tied the score twice in the fourth quarter. Seel’s goal with 9:43 left tied the score at 10 and Kelly’s goal with 1:15 left tied the score at 11 and sent the game to overtime.

WOMENS LACROSSE

Long Island University 14, Fairleigh Dickinson 6: Manorville’s Lluna Katz had three goals for LIU (7-9, 5-3). Leah Nonnenmann, Olivia Fantigrossi, and Julia Trainor each scored twice. LIU will face Wagner Thursday in the opening round of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Adelphi 20, American International 3: Hicksville’s Kerrin Heuser scored seven goals in Adelphi’s regular-season finale. Izzy Grant scored four goals and Kristina Schweitzer had two goals and two assists. The Panthers (11-5, 9-3) scored the first 19 goals of the game. Grant netted the first three. Lynbrook’s Madison Marchetta made four saves. Adelphi will host New Haven in the Northeast-10 quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Garden City.

Farmingdale State 13, Manhattanville 4: Megan Diamond had four goals and an assist in the Rams’ regular season finale. Athena Vogiatzis added three goals and both Molly Espey and Ashley Codispoti scored twice. Farmingdale State (7-9, 5-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to two goals from Diamond. After Manhattanville cut the lead to 5-1 with 13:06 left in the second quarter, Farmingdale State pushed the lead to 7-1 with 11:47 left in the second quarter. Ronnie Reilly made 12 saves for Farmingdale State. Seaford’s Britney Sirota made 10 for Manhattanville. Farmingdale State will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent Tuesday in the first round of the Skyline Conference Tournament.

St. Joseph’s (LI) 11, Maritime 10: Port Jefferson Station’s Kayleigh Mimnaugh scored with 3:57 left in overtime on a free position shot to lift the Golden Eagles in their regular season finale. Mimnaugh had four goals and an assist in the win. Brooke Zecchini had three goals and Emily O’Mara had two for St. Joseph’s (6-6, 5-3).

BASEBALL

LIU 5, Delaware State 1: Connor Price’s solo home run in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie. The Sharks (15-26, 13-8) scored two more runs in the fifth Garrett Yawn threw a four-hitter and struck out 11.