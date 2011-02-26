Local college roundup

Kara Menos had 15 points and led two others in double figures as second-seeded Suffolk CC-Selden topped Nassau CC, 57-37, in a Region XV women's basketball semifinal Saturday.

Leah Eleazer had 14 points and Jeanette Spillane added 11 points and eight rebounds for Suffolk CC-Selden (17-4).

The Clippers will take on No. 4 Queensborough in the Region XV final Monday at noon at Westchester CC. Suffolk's last Region XV title came in 2003, when it won the NJCAA Division III national title.

Mount Saint Mary 71, Farmingdale State 50:Jen Mocanu had 31 points and took MVP honors as Mount Saint Mary (25-2) defeated Farmingdale State in the Skyline Conference Championship. Keona Jones led Farmingdale (20-8) with 16 points. Farmingdale cut a 33-23 halftime deficit to, 37-32, with 16:14 left in the second on back-to-back layups by Jones. Mocanu had eight points during 14-3 run for Mt. St. Mary, which led 51-35 with 9:32 left.

Dowling 79, Mercy College 69:Sarah Schicher had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and eight rebounds to lead Dowling (17-11) in ECC.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

LIU 86, Central Connecticut State 72:David Hicks had 22 points and Julian Boyd added 17 points and 13 rebounds as host LIU (24-5, 16-2 NEC) won its 10th-straight. Kenny Onyechi added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench and Kyle Johnson chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. LIU clinched the top seed for the NEC tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Ken Horton led CCSU with 23 points and Bayport-Blue Point graduate Robby Ptacek chipped in 11 points.

Adelphi 79, Southern Connecticut State 70: Richard Byrd had 24 points and three rebounds and Chris Ranglin added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead No. 7 Adelphi (17-10) a Northeast-10 Conferecne first-round game. Richard Harkins chipped in 10 points and four assists for the Panthers, who will face on No. 2 AIC in a quarterfinal on Monday.

Bridgeport 67, C.W. Post 65: Tim Cokley had 19 points to lead Bridgeport (18-8, 18-3) in ECC. Stefan Bonneau had 23 points for C.W. Post (19-9, 16-5).

Sullivan CC 89, Nassau CC 64: Malcolm Moore had 20 points and Kyle Sierra added 18 for No. 4 Nassau (14-14) in a Region XV semifinal. Marvin Jean led top-seeded Sullivan with 21 points.

BASEBALL

Stony Brook University 5, Florida Atlantic 1:Tyler Johnson allowed run over six innings and struck out four for Stony Brook (2-0) in non-conference. Pat Cantwell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to give the Seawolves a 2-1 lead.

SOFTBALL

Stony Brook University 1, Bucknell 0:Colleen Matthes struck out two in a three-hitter to lead Stony Brook University (1-1) in the first game of a non-conference split doubleheader. The Seawolves dropped an 8-0 decision to Longwood in the second game.