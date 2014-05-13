SportsCollege

Malik Nichols joins Hofstra hoops

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich calls out instructions to his...

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich calls out instructions to his team during the first half of a game against NJIT. (Dec. 30, 2013) Credit: James Escher

By Greg Logan

Former Brooklyn prep star Malik Nichols, who first announced his plan to attend Hofstra as a senior at Boys & Girls High four years ago, traveled a long road to get there but officially joined the Pride on Tuesday after signing his national letter of intent.

Second-year coach Joe Mihalich made the announcement, saying in a statement, “Malik is another great addition to our evolving roster. He will add much-needed depth to our team as we continue to reshape the foundation of this program. We are also excited that we are adding a player from the local area.”

Unable to attend Hofstra originally because he failed to qualify academically, Nichols spent a year at Bridgton Academy in Maine before moving to South Plains College in Levelland Tex. the past two seasons. The 6-6, 210-pound wing man appeared in 58 games and helped South Plains compile a 51-14 record in that stretch. Nichols averaged 4.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season as South Plains won its conference and reached the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Tournament.

As a senior at Boys & Girls, Nichols averaged 12.7 points and 10.7 rebounds and helped the Kangaroos win their second straight PSAL title. Hofstra previously announced the addition of 6-9 Rokus Gustys last week and 6-10 Andre Walker in November.

