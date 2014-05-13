Malik Nichols joins Hofstra hoops

Former Brooklyn prep star Malik Nichols, who first announced his plan to attend Hofstra as a senior at Boys & Girls High four years ago, traveled a long road to get there but officially joined the Pride on Tuesday after signing his national letter of intent.

Second-year coach Joe Mihalich made the announcement, saying in a statement, “Malik is another great addition to our evolving roster. He will add much-needed depth to our team as we continue to reshape the foundation of this program. We are also excited that we are adding a player from the local area.”

Unable to attend Hofstra originally because he failed to qualify academically, Nichols spent a year at Bridgton Academy in Maine before moving to South Plains College in Levelland Tex. the past two seasons. The 6-6, 210-pound wing man appeared in 58 games and helped South Plains compile a 51-14 record in that stretch. Nichols averaged 4.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season as South Plains won its conference and reached the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Tournament.

As a senior at Boys & Girls, Nichols averaged 12.7 points and 10.7 rebounds and helped the Kangaroos win their second straight PSAL title. Hofstra previously announced the addition of 6-9 Rokus Gustys last week and 6-10 Andre Walker in November.